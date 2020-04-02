Governor Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" initiative will remain in place for another month.
"We cannot lose steam in the middle of this fight," Inslee said shortly after making the announcement on Thursday, April 2, just day's before the original deadline of April 4.
There are no new restrictions to the order, however Inslee stressed the continued importance of reducing non-essential travel and contact, in addition to other good health habits.
Inslee said he did not make the decision lightly and acknowledged the continued impact the order will have on Washingtonians. He highlighted some of the steps that have already been taken to do this, such as increasing unemployment insurance access, making tax payments more flexible and so on.
But more than that, Inslee urged that defeating COVID-19 is the best solution to rebuilding Washington's economy.
"The fastest way to an economy recovery, is a recovery of our health," he said.
Inslee extended his thanks to Washingtonians for their continued commitment.
