On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee announced state officials and local law enforcement will start cracking down on businesses and groups who are violating Washington's 'Stay Home, Stay Health' order.
According to Gov. Inslee, non-essential businesses that are found operating will first be given a warning from local law enforcement.
If the business does not begin to comply after the warning, the state will take action by issuing citations, suspensions of permits or revoking business licenses.
"Our focus is educating the public while these orders remain in effect and we don't know how long that is going to be," Gov. Inslee said. "I've previously said these orders may have to be extended and that certainly remains the case."
If you are concerned about a business violating the stay home order, you can submit the business's information to the Governor's Office here.
