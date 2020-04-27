Washington Governor Jay Inslee has been pushing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and on Monday he announced a partial reopening of outdoors recreational activities that will begin on May 5.
Governor Inslee said it is important to keep distant while enjoying the great outdoors.
"If the virus were to spring back, we will have to roll back the reopening," Gov. Inslee said.
The participial reopening on May 5 will include fishing, hunting and golfing.
"This is not a return to normal today, this is a phase," Gov. Inslee said.
Over the past few weeks, Washington fishers have held protests claiming that it doesn't get more socially distant than fishing.
"It's naturally social distancing," fisher Ben Holten said. "I don't know any fisherman that says 'Hey, come to my spot', you don't see fishermen saying 'Hey, here's my secret spot, come here.'"
Gov. Inslee said he will continue to make more decisions in the coming days about the next phases of reopening based on data.
