As the world steps out of March and into April, the fight against COVID-19 continues to rage on.
While no new official orders were declared, Governor Jay Inslee specifically asked manufacturers across the state of Washington to consider switching to production of desperately-needed products like face masks, disposable gowns and more.
"In the days to come, almost all Washingtonians are going to have some challenges in their lives..." Inslee said on Wednesday, April 1, stressing that April could be decisive when it comes to efforts to combat coronavirus.
As it stands, more than one million pieces of protective equipment have been distributed, according to Inslee. However, it isn't enough.
Inslee said that he has sent orders to the federal government requesting more aid, but those orders haven't been getting filled fast enough.
Instead, Inslee implored manufacturers to consider whether they could help with the effort. Those who would like to do so can go to the state's coronavirus response website HERE.
In addition, Inslee noted that the National Guard is working on mobilizing around the state to help provide substitute services. He stressed that the National Guard will not be related to the enforcement of his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order."
Inslee also said that an official decision has not yet been made, but it remains likely that the stay-home order will have to be extended.
