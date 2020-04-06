On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee canceled on-site school for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Inslee said educators will continue social distance learning with their students.
Gov. Inslee said student's grades will not suffer due to this but students are expected to due their part. Gov. Inslee also said seniors in good standing will receive their diplomas.
"If there is an option for students to return for graduation ceremonies, we will explore that," Gov. Inslee said. He said that decision depends on the development of how much COVID-19 has slowed at the end of the school year.
There are more than 1.2 million students in Washington who are impacted by this. Over 80,000 seniors may have attended their last in-person high school class without knowing it.
To families: I know that it’ll be difficult to find a new normal at home.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 6, 2020
But we must put the health and safety of our community first.
The past three weeks have shown that we can rise to the challenge. 2/5
Over the weekend, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said, "we want to make sure people are safe, and if we rush back to school and put all of us in tight classrooms and bring everyone back into our buildings, there’s a chance that our caseload peaks back up again. And that would absolutely be the worst thing for public health."
Spokane Public School's last day is scheduled for June 11, Central Valley School District's and Mead School District's last day of school is scheduled for June 12.
