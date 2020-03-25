construction generic

After issuing the 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order on Monday, Governor Jay Inslee is declaring residential and commercial construction as a non-essential job.

According to the Office of the Governor, the exceptions for the order are limited including: 

  • Construction related to essential activities as described in the order
  • To further a public purpose related to a public entity or governmental function or facility, including but not limited to publicly financed low-income housing
  • To prevent spoliation and avoid damage or unsafe conditions, and address emergency repairs at both non-essential businesses and residential structures.

According to the Officer of the Governor, all construction activity must meet social distancing and appropriate health measures. 

