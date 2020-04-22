OLYMPIA, Wash. - During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order will remain in effect until disease modeling shows a significant reduction in COVID-19 cases.
"Now is not the time to give up," Gov. Inslee said during the press conference. Current models show that Washington state has not reached a low enough threshold of COVID-19 cases and deaths to start loosening restrictions.
Gov. Inslee said even by the standards released by President Trump's administration, Washington state does not meet the requirements to start loosening restrictions. According to the president's plan for reopening, states need to see at least 14-days of reduced outbreak activity to begin reopening economies.
Gov. Inslee said additional disease models on the track of the COVID-19 outbreak in Washington state should return tomorrow, and based on what the models show, officials could begin looking into loosening restrictions as soon as Thursday.
Areas and industries affected by the order that could see some room to reopen include allowing some elective surgeries and construction to resume with proper social distancing measure in place.
Gov. Inslee also said that an order of around 1 million COVID-19 testing swabs are currently headed to the state to help with testing efforts, but more swabs are needed to achieve a greater testing capacity.
"We think this is going to serve us well for a few weeks, but we will need additional sources after that," Gov. Inslee said.
Gov. Inslee said he and other governors across the United States, both Republicans and Democrats, have asked President Trump to increase the production of COVID-19 test kits at the federal level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.