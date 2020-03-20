While Governor Jay Inslee didn't make any new legally-binding orders, he is pleading with Washingtonians to take COVID-19 more seriously.
In a press conference on Friday, March 20, Inslee said that numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation show that transportation rates haven't gone down as much as he'd like.
"We have got to be serious about this virus," Inslee said, noting that he is asking everyone to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
He reminded people that the orders he put in place restricting restaurants, bars and other entertainment businesses are punishable by law if not followed.
"If people continue to ignore this common sense provision, I will go further to protect 7 million Washingtonians," Inslee said.
Inslee said he is also asking employers to make sure at-risk employees are protected. Cleaning and sanitizing practices need to be in place and there can't be too many people in one place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.