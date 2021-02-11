guv

Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington now has the capacity to reach its vaccination goals. The problem is that too few doses have been procured to meet demand.

 Spokesman-Review file photo

Whitman County is just about ready to vaccinate teachers and staff, but Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is interfering with that plan.

Here's an excerpt from the Whitman County Health Department:

"Unfortunately I have some bad news to share with you all. Late last night Dr. Bowman and I were pulled into a conference call with the governor’s office regarding our plans to vaccinate teachers and staff in our clinics this week and weekend. On that meeting they made it very clear that if we were to proceed with that plan, we would be jeopardizing our current doses and any future allocations..."
 
KHQ is asking "why?" As the day goes on, we'll bring you the most updated information about this on air, online and on our social media platforms. We've reached out to Inslee's office and to Whitman County teachers and parents. 
 

