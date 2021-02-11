...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 to
15 below zero.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Chewelah, Colville, Cheney,
Northport, Flowery Trail Road, Fairfield, Orin-Rice Road, Airway
Heights, Newport, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Downtown
Spokane, Davenport, and Kettle Falls.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes as well as hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&