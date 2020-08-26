Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued two public education proclamations on Wednesday, one giving graduation students an option for tuition waivers and the second addressing K-12 transportation.
According to the Governor's Office, Proclamation 20-69 would allow public university graduate students to receive tuition waivers in exchange for performing teaching or conducting research.
Proclamation 20-70 prohibits school districts from stopping their ability to use transportation allocations for some purposes.
The proclamation said districts can use the transportation budget for delivering education materials, meals and technology. Schools can also transport students to and from learning centers.
The proclamation also requires school districts to document the uses of school buses and drivers.
