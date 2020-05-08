OLYMPIA, Wash. - Step by step, businesses and industries are preparing to reopen across the state with guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start Plan.
Some of the most notable industries that will be allowed to resume operations in the coming days include elective surgeries, vehicle and vessel sales, residential projects that were previous in progress, and curbside retail sales.
The specific guidance can be found below:
- Curbside Retail & E-commerce Memo
- Curbside Retail Requirements
- Pet Walking Memo
- Pet Walking Guidance
- Landscaping Memo
- Landscaping Guidance
Other businesses and industries that should be able to resume operations under modified conditions include state parks, drive-in religious services and car washes.
Earlier today, Gov. Inslee also announced that five counties with populations under 75,000 people have been granted variance to move to Phase Two of the Safe Start Plan. Additional guidance will be provided for the counties.
