Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Jay Inslee is issuing a hiring and equipment freeze for all agencies under the direction of the Governor's Office.
According to a release from the Governor's Office, Gov. Inslee made the decision to help mediate the state's revenue since the full fiscal impact of COVID-19 is still unknown.
According to the release, the hiring freeze does not apply to positions:
- directly impact public safety,
- are essential to the health and welfare activities of state government,
- generate revenue,
- are required to meet statutory mandates, or
- are related to the state’s response to the pandemic.
The freeze on personal services does not include contracts, contract amendments, or other agreements related to:
- the protection of life or public safety,
- tax collection or other revenue-generating activities,
- those funded exclusively from private or federal funding sources,
- approved information technology projects, and
- other essential categories included in guidelines established by OFM.
The releases said equipment that costs less than $5,000 or are necessary to protect the public will still be purchased.
