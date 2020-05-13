Jay Inslee
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Jay Inslee is issuing a hiring and equipment freeze for all agencies under the direction of the Governor's Office. 

According to a release from the Governor's Office, Gov. Inslee made the decision to help mediate the state's revenue since the full fiscal impact of COVID-19 is still unknown. 

According to the release, the hiring freeze does not apply to positions:

  • directly impact public safety,
  • are essential to the health and welfare activities of state government,
  • generate revenue,
  • are required to meet statutory mandates, or
  • are related to the state’s response to the pandemic.

The freeze on personal services does not include contracts, contract amendments, or other agreements related to:

  • the protection of life or public safety,
  • tax collection or other revenue-generating activities,
  • those funded exclusively from private or federal funding sources,
  • approved information technology projects, and
  • other essential categories included in guidelines established by OFM.

The releases said equipment that costs less than $5,000 or are necessary to protect the public will still be purchased. 

