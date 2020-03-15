Governor Jay Inslee is ordering a statewide shutdown of all restaurants and bars, Sunday evening.
According to a statement from the Governor's Office, Gov. Inslee will sign a statewide emergency proclamation on Monday to temporarily shutdown restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilitates.
In the statement Gov. Inslee wrote, “restaurants will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery services but no in-person dining will be permitted.
The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Other retail outlets will have reduced occupancy."
In addition, Gov. Inslee will prohibit all gatherings of more than 50 people.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement Sunday night:
Tonight's order from the governor temporarily closing bars, restaurants, and entertainment and recreational facilities is extremely sobering. We are concerned for owners and employees of those establishments and are already rallying the community to support those most impacted by the COVID-19 response. We urge caution, courtesy, and calm as we all practice good hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, social distancing, and care for those among us who are most susceptible to illness. The best thing we can do for restaurants is to take advantage of the takeout options to help through this difficult time. Spokane is resilient and rallies around its neighbors, friends, and loved ones. It's time to double down on that effort. We will get through this together.
KHQ would like to hear from anyone in the food service industry? How is the closure affecting you? Click HERE to send us a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.