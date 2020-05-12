OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee has given more insight into what Washington's plan for contact tracing will look like as COVID-19 recovery efforts continue.
In his press conference on Tuesday, May 12, Inslee said that the contact tracing initiative will mark a transition in the state's effort to combat the coronavirus. While early efforts were aimed at social distancing, Washington is now focused on testing, isolation and contact tracing.
The initiative will cover five steps:
- Quarantine upon first symptoms
- Test widely
- Isolate quickly
- Identify contacts
- Quarantine contacts
Inslee noted that by the end of the week, the state's team of contact tracers will be up to 1,371 participants from the National Guard, the Department of Licensing and state and local health professionals.
When someone tests positive for the virus, it will be the contact tracers' job to reach out to any people who might have been exposed so they and their families can isolate themselves.
Inslee stressed that data collected during these testing and tracing efforts will only be accessible to public health professionals. Contacts will not be given the name of the person who may have exposed them. He also noted that the contact tracers will not ask for immigration status, social security numbers, financial information or marital status.
