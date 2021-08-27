OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued an updated proclamation Friday stating that all colleges and universities must have "fully vaccinated campuses" by Oct. 18 or they will not be permitted to hold in-person learning.
Instead of directly mandating vaccines for students, the update puts pressure on every institution of higher education to require their students be vaccinated.
Additionally, students may no longer be exempt from vaccine requirements for personal reasons, only medical or religious.
As part of the "fully vaccinated campus" requirement, all teachers and staff must also be vaccinated or fill out an exemption form.