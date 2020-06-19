OLYMPIA - Governor Inslee has noted in a tweet that he won't hesitate to move counties backward in the reopening process if necessary.
In the tweet on Friday, June 19, Inslee notes that Grays Harbor, Mason, Lewis and Island counties have now moved into Phase 3, while King County has moved into Phase 2.
"But know this," Inslee's tweet also said. "I will not hesitate to freeze, or even move counties backward if needed."
That threat comes on the same day Spokane County recorded its second largest amount of new daily coronavirus cases. According to the Spokane Regional Health District, there were 43 new cases on Friday, bringing the county's cumulative total up to 936 cases.
Inslee concluded his tweet by encouraging Washington residents to help prevent countywide freezes or reversals in progress by wearing a mask.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz has mentioned in previous press briefings that he didn't have a sense that the county could get moved back to phase 1, but has erred concerns looking ahead to phase 3. Lutz recently denied a request from county commissioners asking he take immediate action towards the next phase.
