OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, March 17, Governor Jay Inslee signed five bills into law to help with the state's continued response to COVID-19.
Among these was House Bill 2965, which allocates $200 million for the state of Washington's coronavirus response. The measure draws from the state's rainy day fund and will go into the state's disaster response account.
Inslee also addressed questions about whether he's considering lockdowns for portions of Washington state. Inslee replied by saying that the situation continues to change day-by-day and his office is continuing to monitor the effectiveness of the social distancing strategy so far.
Inslee also addressed businesses that are continuing to remain open despite his order for closures. He said that he's seen a lot of support across the state for the idea of closures and even those who are young and healthy could be impacting those who are more at risk of the coronavirus by visiting places like bars and restaurants.
For more details on the bills Inslee signed on Tuesday, click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.