In a news conference on Monday, Washington Governor Jay Inlsee is set to announce a new tool in the fight against the pandemic: the WA Exposure Notifications app.
The app is set to be released to the public on Monday.
We know masks, distancing and limiting interactions slow COVID-19's spread.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 30, 2020
Today, we’re announcing a new tool – WA Notify.
It’s an anonymous exposure notification tool that alerts you if you spent time near another user who tests positive for COVID-19.https://t.co/nWfUhFdd4n
Students at the University of Washington have been participating in a pilot program since early November.
KHQ first reported on how the app works earlier this month.
You can watch the Governor's news conference here on KHQ.com Monday afternoon.
