OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be joined by multiple state outdoor/recreation leaders Monday afternoon during a press briefing on the latest COVID-19 response efforts, with many anticipating a possible ease of restrictions.
Last week when outlining Washington's recovery plan, Inslee noted that more outdoor recreation could once again become available, but didn't provide specific details at the time.
Inslee said on Friday in a forum with our news partners at the Spokesman-Review that restrictions on recreational activities like fishing and golf could soon be relaxed.
“The good news for people who want to go fishing is, when we release restrictions on outdoor recreation, fishing’s going to be part of that,” Inslee told the S-R. "It was being discussed Friday and an announcement is expected 'in the next few days.'”
Inslee will be joined at the State Capitol by:
- Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands
- Kelly Susewind, Director of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
- Don Hoch, Director of Washington State Parks and Recreation Commision
The press conference will be streamed live on KHQ.com and KHQ's Facebook page.
State Parks, Public Lands and WDFW fishing/hunting seasons have been temporarily closed through at least May 4 for Inslee's stay-at-home order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.