According to Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington National Guard is going to start providing important help to communities with logistics, transportation and distribution of supplies.
Gov. Inslee said they will be deployed in a supportive role to help keep communities on their feet.
The Washington National Guard will not be arresting people and are not going to fulfill any kind of law enforcement type of role. They will also helping ensure food banks remain stocked.
This week, @WANationalGuard will provide important help to our communities to ensure our critical food banks remain stocked and operational.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 31, 2020
They’re filling an important need and I ask that you welcome them in your communities as they process, package and distribute meals.
