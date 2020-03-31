Coronavirus
Photo: Pixabay License Link

According to Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington National Guard is going to start providing important help to communities with logistics, transportation and distribution of supplies. 

Gov. Inslee said they will be deployed in a supportive role to help keep communities on their feet. 

The Washington National Guard will not be arresting people and are not going to fulfill any kind of law enforcement type of role. They will also helping ensure food banks remain stocked. 

Tags