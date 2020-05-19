OLYMPIA, Wash. - The day appears to have arrived for Spokane County and other larger counties awaiting criteria for variances to move into phase 2 of the Washington state Safe Start Plan.
On Tuesday at 11 a.m., Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference, where he is expected to discuss the plan for additional county variances and announce emergency small business grants.
The governor will be joined by
- John Wiesman, secretary, Department of Health
- Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Department of Health
- Lisa Brown, secretary, Department of Commerce
So far, 10 counties have been approved for phase 2 entry, with Asotin County being the latest in eastern Washington to get approval. The other counties approved include: Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Stevens, Wahkiakum, and Whitman.
Spokane County's request for a variance was denied last week, something Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward took as a "not yet" rather than a "no."
Gov. Inslee's office released this statement last week following the denial of the variance:
"The governor is looking at data from all counties in considering, both for potential additional county variance, and moving the state forward as a whole. Nothing is final and there is no timeline to get it final either."
