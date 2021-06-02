Medical symbol, COVID-19 background

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday with multiple state officials, including the Lottery director. 

Gov. Inslee will be joined by Washington State Lottery Director Marcus Glasper, Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah, Deputy Director for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach and Director of External Affairs Nick Streuli. 

You can watch the conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at KHQ.com

