OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee will be holding a press conference Friday, April 24, to further address Washington's COVID-19 response.
Inslee will be joined by Greg Lane, executive vice president, Building Industry Association of Washington and Mark Riker, executive secretary of the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council.
The press conference will come after leaders from across the state, including Spokane, have called on Inslee to lift the ban on residential construction.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be available to watch on KHQ.com and our Facebook page.
