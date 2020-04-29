OLYMPIA - With less than a week left until his current stay-home restrictions are set to expire, Governor Jay Inslee is scheduled to hold a press conference.
KHQ will be airing the press conference live, as well as streaming it on KHQ.com and our Facebook page starting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
Inslee is expected to make a number of substantial decisions this week including whether to extend Washington's stay-home order, the possibility of a regional recovery approach and the potential resumption of some elective surgeries.
"After weeks and weeks of pushing the governor to look at opening up regions of the state as far as our economies, and not necessarily a one-size-fits-all statewide recovery plan, he is now open to looking at parts of the state where COVID cases are much lower," Mayor Nadine Woodward said in an exclusive interview with KHQ Wednesday morning.
