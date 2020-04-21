OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be addressing the public Tuesday evening to lay out plans for the state's recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The address will be at 5 p.m. broadcast on KHQ, KHQ.com and KHQ's Facebook page.
"This fight is far from over," Inslee wrote in a tweet. "But tonight, I will lay out WA’s plan for recovery."
This fight is far from over. But tonight, I will lay out WA’s plan for recovery.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 21, 2020
Tune in at 5:00 PM: https://t.co/OyFioWrDBH pic.twitter.com/ns0jQ7j43R
Following Inslee's address, representatives from Inslee's staff and cabinet will hold a media briefing:
- Dr. Raquel Bono, Director of Washington State COVID-19 health care response team
- Lisa Brown, Director of Washington State Department of Commerce
- Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Washington Department of Health
- David Postman, governor's chief of staff
- Molly Voris, governor's health policy advisor
Washington state is currently under a stay-at-home order through at least May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been over 12,000 confirmed cases and over 650 coronavirus-related deaths in the state as of Monday, April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.