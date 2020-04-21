Jay Inslee
Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be addressing the public Tuesday evening to lay out plans for the state's recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The address will be at 5 p.m. broadcast on KHQ, KHQ.com and KHQ's Facebook page.

"This fight is far from over," Inslee wrote in a tweet. "But tonight, I will lay out WA’s plan for recovery."

Following Inslee's address, representatives from Inslee's staff and cabinet will hold a media briefing:

  • Dr. Raquel Bono, Director of Washington State COVID-19 health care response team
  • Lisa Brown, Director of Washington State Department of Commerce
  • Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Washington Department of Health
  • David Postman, governor's chief of staff
  • Molly Voris, governor's health policy advisor

Washington state is currently under a stay-at-home order through at least May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been over 12,000 confirmed cases and over 650 coronavirus-related deaths in the state as of Monday, April 20.

 

