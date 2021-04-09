OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee made changes to the requirements for counties to stay in Phase 3.
As Spokane County comes dangerously close to being pushed back to Phase 2, these updates to Inslee's plan may allow for some breathing room.
Inslee's update states that to move down a phase, a county must fail both requirements. Before, only one needed to be failed.
The current case-per-day rate for Spokane County is 193 per 100,000 residents. To meet requirements, that number needs to stay under 200.
Spokane County was last reported to be at 4.7 hospitalizations per day. To meet this second requirement, it needs to stay under 5.
“Given the incredible progress on vaccinations and our focus protecting people from severe illness, we believe analyzing and requiring both metrics together is the right approach to make sure we’re considering the connection between COVID cases and our medical system and hospitalizations,” Inslee said.