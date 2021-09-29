SPOKANE, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee is visiting Spokane and Okanogan counties on Sept. 29.
Gov. Inslee will first visit Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to be a part of a roundtable discussion with health care workers on the prolonged impacted of COVID-19 in the health care setting.
Then, the governor will travel to the Methow Valley to take part in a series of meetings with local elected officials, business owners, health care workers and local fire service to talk about climate changed related fires and wildfire smoke conditions.
The governor will end the day with a tour of Sun Mountain Lodge to tour the damages from fires and talk with business owners who have seen economic impacts in the region.