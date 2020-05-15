OLYMPIA, Wash. - Restaurants are no longer required to take down the contact information from diners during Phase Two of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" plan.
Gov. Inslee issued a release on the contact tracing method on his official Twitter account on Friday. The release called the measures voluntary and said the list of names would be destroyed after 30 days if it was not used to contact restaurant patrons.
If you choose to write your information down when attending a restaurant, the information gathered will be shared with public health officials only.
