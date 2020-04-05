Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will be returning over 400 ventilators received from the Strategic National Stockpile to the SNS inventory, aiming to help other states facing higher numbers of COVID-19 cases.
We can do this because Washingtonians are heeding the call to stay home.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 5, 2020
Their continued commitment to physical distancing is saving lives here in WA and around the country.
Stay home. Stay healthy. Let’s beat this thing together.#WeGotThisWA https://t.co/D0xAdiOUUM
"These ventilators are going to New York and others states hardest hit by this virus," Inslee said. "I’ve said many times over the last few weeks, we are in this together. This should guide all of our actions at an individual and state level in the coming days and weeks."
State officials told The Seattle Times the SNS ventilators aren't suitable for treating COVID-19 patients, but these ventilators can be used for other patients, freeing up more COVID-19 compatible ventilators to help during the pandemic.
Inslee says Washington can do this because Washingtonians are heeding the call to stay home during his recently-extended state order, saying their continued commitment is saving lives.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence noted the gesture on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
"Thank you, Gov. Inslee," Pence wrote. "We're all in this together."
Thank you, @GovInslee. We’re all in this together. https://t.co/FqZoweUXs6— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 5, 2020
Inslee says Washington continues to prepare for increased hospitalizations and treatment of serious COVID-19 cases. The state recently purchased over 750 ventilators, expected to arrive over the next several weeks.
“I spoke with the governor after conferring with the Washington State Hospital Association to determine what help Washington could offer other states,” said Vice Admiral (ret.) Raquel Bono, M.D., Director, Washington State COVID-19 Health System Response Management. “Thanks to the mitigation efforts the governor has put in place and the cooperation of Washingtonians, we have seen fewer infections in our communities than anticipated. Our current status allows us to help others who have a more immediate need.”
Inslee reiterated to Washingtonians that it's important to continue to stay home and maintain social distancing.
“We are especially concerned that physical distancing outside the Puget Sound needs to improve to sustain our gains as more cases are diagnosed across the state. Please do your part and remember that we are all in this together,” Inslee said.
