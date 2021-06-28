SPOKANE, Wash. - The finish line is in sight as Washington state will fully reopen on Wednesday.
In celebration, Governor Jay Inslee is taking part in a two-day visit to Spokane, Tacoma and Seattle.
On Wednesday, Gov. Inslee will joins Mayor Nadine Woodward at River Park Square at 5:30 p.m.
Gov. Inslee's Office said more details about the visit will be released soon.
Starting on Wednesday, all industries can return to normal, pre-pandemic operations, except for large indoor event venues.
Large indoor event venues are defined as accommodating 10,000 or more people. These venues will be restricted to 75% capacity.
Physical distancing will not be required but attendees must follow masking requirements.
Current mask guidance requires people who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks. People who are fully vaxxed do not need to wear masks but businesses can still require people to mask up.
At the end of July, the state will reevaluate the large event venue capacity.