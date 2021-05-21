OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee Friday issued new protections for Washington workers as well as extended the Healthy Washington Proclamation to incorporate the new CDC mask guidelines.
Safe Workers
The new Safe Workers Proclamation will protect workers who are getting vaccinated, in quarantine or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms from adverse actions from employers.
Washington workers can not be penalized for taking reasonable time off for vaccine or COVID-19 related reasons under the new proclamation.
“We call on Washington employers to remain vigilant in their promotion of employee vaccinations, and this proclamation will alleviate another barrier to vaccine access,” Inslee said.
Healthy Washington
The extension the the Healthy Washington Proclamation mirrors CDC guidelines stating fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask in most situations.
In addition, businesses may also adopt an honor system and may assume that any customer not wearing a face covering has been fully vaccinated.
Businesses may also continue to require their customers to wear masks.
The proclamation addresses the new mask guidelines as they pertain to employees as well. Employers must receive proof that their employees have been fully vaccinated before any employee can work without a mask. Employers may also continue to require all employees to wear a mask at work.