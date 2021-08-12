NAMPA, ID- Governor Brad Little is calling on Idaho residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as hospitals continue to see an increase in hospitalized patients, most of whom are unvaccinated.
Little stressed the importance of getting the latest surge in infections and hospitalizations under control as students are preparing to return to school next week.
The governor turning to statistics to try and get the point across, highlighting the fact that over 98 percent of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are people who are not vaccinated.
"The vaccine slows the spread of the disease," Governor Little said Thursday, "we need the disease to stop--now."
"There are signs already that we may be in trouble the next few days and weeks if we don't slow things down," he added.
Little warned that if trends do not improve, Idaho runs the risk of exceeding the numbers of the winter surge peak that we saw in December and January.