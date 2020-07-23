BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little says the state will remain in Stage 4 for at least two more weeks.
The governor made the announcement in a press conference Thursday at Central District Health in Boise, citing the continually-increasing spread of COVID-19 in multiple Idaho counties including Kootenai.
Gov. Little told KHQ's Sean Owsley in an exclusive interview on the 6:30 Wednesday evening that Idaho would be staying in stage 4 for the foreseeable future.
Little encouraged citizens to wear masks or face coverings to help in preventing the spread, but said a state-wide mandate is unlikely.
He also reemphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions. Little said local officials will best know how to respond.
Idaho failed to clear stage 4 due to falling short on a variety of metrics, including the number of visits to hospital emergency rooms from people with COVID-19 symptoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.