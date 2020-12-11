BOISE, Idaho - In response to increasing COVID-19 numbers in Idaho, Governor Brad Little is authorizing an increase in support from the Idaho National Guard.
According to the Office of Governor Brad Little, 150 additional personnel will be serving for a total of 250 on active duty.
The new authorization also allows Guard personnel to continue performing their mission through March of 2021.
Guard personnel are performing tasks that include COVID-19 testing and screening, patient data entry, traffic control, and facility sanitization.
