BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little has announced a plan to offer up to $1,500 cash to Idahoans who return to work.
Gov. Little's office says over 60 percent of Americans out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic earn more with enhanced unemployment benefits than their normal wages. With those enhanced benefits set to expire next month, Little says it's even more important for Idahoans to get back to work.
“A strong economic rebound cannot occur without workers returning to a job, and the new Return to Work cash bonuses incentivize our workforce to get back to work safely. Like other states, Idaho went from record employment to record unemployment levels in a matter of weeks. Our hearts go out to those who lost jobs or income due to the global pandemic,” Gov. Little said.
The executive committee of the Idaho Workforce Development Council will discuss the plan next week. Under Gov. Little’s plan, up to $100 million in federal relief funds will be made available to Idaho workers who are eligible for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan would include a one-time cash bonus of $1,500 for full-time work and $750 for part-time work, to be provided to the worker after returning to their workplace. The funds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for applicants who qualify.
More details on eligibility and application process are expected by June 15 on the Idaho Rebound website.
