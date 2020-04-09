BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Gov. Brad Little is still deciding whether to extend the statewide "Stay at Home" order he issued in response to the novel coronavirus.
During a press conference on Thursday night, Gov. Little said his administration has not made a decision about the order "one way or the other."
The governor expects to continue talks on the order starting Friday and then picking back up the following week.
Gov. Little said it's possible he and his administration could reach a decision on the order sometime before midnight on April 15.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
