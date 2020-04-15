BOISE - In addition to extending Idaho's stay-home order until April 30, Governor Brad Little also addressed the so-called Liberty Rebellion that's been pushing back against the order.
It's a story that's been developing for weeks and Wednesday, April 15, was the first time Little addressed it.
State and local representatives such as Rep. Heather Scott, Rep. Tim Remington, Bonner County Sheriff David Wheeler and Idaho Republican Chair Raul Labrador have all been pushing back against the stay-home order. They all say the order is unconstitutional and that Little needs to reopen the government.
On Wednesday, Little said that he is concerned and interested in what they have to say, but he has to do what he thinks is right for the safety of Idaho.
"I get it, somewhere in my DNA there's some libertarian bones, that's my nature. But this particular issue requires an incredible amount of leadership to make these hard decisions to get over this," Little said, adding that it is the responsibly of a chief officer to make decisions like that and he will continue to do so.
While Little did extend the order through the end of the month, he also loosened some of the restrictions. Some businesses that were previously considered non-essential can now reopen if they are able to operate through curbside or delivery. Little offered examples such as flower shops and jewelry stores.
