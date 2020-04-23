BOISE, Idaho - During a news conference on Thursday morning, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced a plan for a phased reopening of Idaho's economy along with a new website- rebound.idaho.gov/.
The website includes the plan for a 4-phase reopening of Idaho, including when restaurants, bars, business and religious groups can begin to get back to normal. Every two weeks there will be a re-evaluation to determine feasibility of moving from one stage to the next. According to the website, all criteria must be met and the dates for each phase are estimated targets.
Phase 1 beginning May 1st:
Places of worship can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance.
Daycares and organized youth activities and camps can reopen
Phase 2 beginning May 16:
Restaurant dining rooms can open once their plans have been submitted for approval by local public health districts.
Indoor gyms and recreation facilities can open if ability to meet business protocols.
Hair salons open if ability to meet business protocols.
Phase 3 beginning May 30th:
Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.
Discontinue the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho.
Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel).
Phase 4 beginning June 14th:
Gatherings, both public and private, of more than 50 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur
Resume unrestricted staffing of worksites, but continue to practice physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation for protection of workers.
Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) can resume.
Bars and nightclubs may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate.
Large venues (e.g., movie theaters and sporting venues) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
