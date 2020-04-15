BOISE- Hours before Idaho's 21-day stay-home order was set to expire, Governor Brad Little announced that the declaration would be extended through the end of the month.
The order will now be in effect through Thursday, April 30, Little announced.
"Believe me, no one wants to get Idaho back to work more than me," Little said during a press conference on Wednesday, April 15.
However, he added that Idaho needs to make sure things don't go backward after all the good progress has been made against COVID-19.
In addition to the new end date, Little also announced some changes to the stay-home order.
There are now exceptions for operations of formerly non-essential businesses, facilities and services. There are also new restrictions to nonresident travel into the state.
"Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short term," Little said. "The statewide stay-home order is working to flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus in Idaho, but the science tells us if you don't time these measures right, then we could worsen the outcome for citizens' health and the economy weeks, or months down the road."
Formerly non-essential facilities and services under the order may offer curbside and delivery services between now and April 30.
Little also said that non-essential businesses should prepare to reopen after April 30 as long as they prepare operational plans over the next two weeks to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons; provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees, vendors and patrons; offer curbside and pickup delivery; limit the number of people in businesses at a time and direct flow of people in the operation.
This excludes some non-essential businesses where people simply cannot safely practice social distancing, such as nightclubs, bars and dine-in restaurants, indoor gyms and recreational facilities; hair and nail salons; convention and entertainment centers and public events and gatherings.
"Rebounding to an economic recovery will require consumer confidence. Without therapeutics to treat symptoms of coronavirus, without a vaccine and without herd immunity, consumers want to know what businesses will adhere to strict practices to assure their health and safety," Little said. "We can expect to go through phases of loosening and tightening of these measures until we do. In the meantime, I will continue to push for expanded access to testing."
Travelers who leave Idaho for non-essential business are also being instructed to quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
"We don't need people coming here from a place that has wide community spread," Little said.
Little will reevaluate the order again closer to the end of the month.
"I want to thank the people of Idaho for doing an incredible job protecting their neighbors and themselves by following the statewide stay-home order. We are truly a state made up of people who care for each other," Little said.
The amended order and other updated information will be available HERE Wednesday afternoon.
