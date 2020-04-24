COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Expressing confidence but stressing caution, Idaho Governor Brad Little was walking a careful line in Coeur d'Alene today on the heels of announcing his official reopening Idaho plan.
Little is one of only 16 governors in America to have officially submitted a plan to restart his state's economy to the White House. While he's proud of that progress, Little also knows Idaho is far from safe from the coronavirus.
"The only reason we are where we are is because to me all the incredible adoptions of those best practices of the people of Idaho." he said.
Little's reopening plan will roll out in four phases for a reason. He wants to avoid resuming something close to normal life too soon. Especially when Idaho still has deadly hot spots of coronavirus activity, including in Nez Perce county.
It has the second highest number of fatalities in the whole state. The latest death, a resident at the life care center of Lewiston. That patient's family complained to KHQ that she couldn't get testing for weeks, despite her symptoms.
Little says his staff has learned from the disaster at another life care center, the one in Kirkland, Washington, where 35 people died.
"That is why we are being very cautious because it could run crazy. And being in constant contact with the one in Lewiston, we think they have their arms around this one." he said.
Life Care Centers still hasn't responded to KHQ's questions about the total number of COVID-19 cases at their facilities. It's a lack of transparency that troubles Governor Little, especially if the staff have been getting sick too.
"To me that is the weak link. If we have a run, Will we have enough nurses and doctors to handle it?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.