BOISE - Idaho entered Stage 4 of Governor Brad Little's reopening plan way back in June and once again, he has issued an extension of that stage.
On Friday, Sept. 18, Little announced that the state would not be moving forward for at least another two weeks.
Little noted that while Idaho has seen many encouraging trends, the rate of coronavirus-related hospitalizations remains too high to move forward.
On Monday, Sept. 14, Idaho reported 54 patients were currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus. Another 123 patients had been hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Kootenai County was reporting a cumulative total of 180 virus-related hospitalizations with 12 patients currently hospitalized.
