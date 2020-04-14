BOISE - Governor Brad Little provided an update on Idaho's levels of personal protective equipment (PPE) after visiting the staging area in Boise where hundreds of thousands of medical supplies are being accepted and distributed.
"Right now, Idaho has enough personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers' needs, and we are continuing to secure more medical supplies to further prepare us," Little is quoted as saying in a press release. "The protection of our healthcare workers is a big part of preserving healthcare capacity, and ample personal protective equipment keeps them healthy and safe. Our goal from the start has been to slow the spread of coronavirus to protect lives and preserve healthcare capacity so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible."
The number of supplies received in Idaho to date are as follows:
- Gowns - 36,842
- Face shields - 44,888
- Gloves - 887,975
- Coveralls - 5,518
- N95 masks - 100,690
- Surgical masks - 215,358
- Safety goggles - 88,992
According to Little's office, there are enough supplies in stock to meet the projected demand for another two weeks based on mitigation strategies that are currently in place and additional resources can be secured as needed. Supplies have been received through the Strategic National Stockpile, private donations and secured through state and federal procurement.
"The statewide stay-home order is working to slow the spread of coronavirus, and Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short term," Little said. "I urge citizens and businesses to continue to donate medical supplies."
Information on how to donate medical supplies can be found HERE.
