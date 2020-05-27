Governor Inslee announces loosening of restrictions on religious gatherings in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee has announced plans to loosening restrictions on religious gatherings in the state of Washington.
Inslee made the announcement Wednesday, May 27, five days after President Trump deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen.
Inslee announced that counties in Phase 1 of the Safe Start plan can hold outdoor religious services on a facility's property with up to 100 people. Those services should observe social distancing guidelines and people should wear face coverings.
Counties in Phase 2 can hold indoor services at 25% capacity, or with up to 50 people, whichever is smaller. In-home services or counseling can also take place with up to five people. Face coverings should be worn if in-home services include people from outside the household.
Inslee also outlined the following safe facility requirements:
- Follow social distancing
- Use of face coverings
- Employee education
- Clean/sanitize frequently
- Provide PPE to staff as appropriate
The full list of guidances can be found HERE.
