OLYMPIA - As Washington entered the first phase of its reopening, Governor Jay Inslee announced the formation of three advisory groups to aide with future steps of the recovery.
In a press conference Tuesday, May 5, Inslee said that the groups are made up of community leaders from across both sides of Washington who will come together to help with gathering information and making future decisions with regard to the coronavirus.
The first group is the Public Health and Health Care System Group, which will be focused on broadening testing efforts, preparing for a potential second wave of the virus and preparing for the distribution of future vaccines.
The next group is the Safe Work and Economic Recovery Group, which will be focused on phased recovery plans of businesses as well as business and worker assistance across the state.
Lastly is the Social Supports Group, which will focus on the increased need for basic services like housing, food, health care and others.
In addition to announcing the formation of these groups, Inslee noted that additional guidance is currently being drafted for other businesses that will be allowed to reopen under Phase One.
When asked about the potential expedition of Spokane's reopening, Inslee said that his office is open to expanding the number of counties that have been fast-tracked to move into Phase Two of reopening. At last check, Spokane County did not meet the criteria to do so, but it may in the coming weeks, Inslee said.
