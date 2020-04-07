As the battle to combat COVID-19 continues to rage on, the battle to address its economic impact on the state of Washington also continues.
It was that economic battle that Governor Jay Inslee focused on when he addressed the public on Tuesday, April 7. He noted a number of new efforts being made to help prepare Washingtonians for the long-term goal of emerging from the coronavirus crisis.
On Tuesday, Inslee announced the opening of the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant program, which uses a portion of the state’s Strategic Reserve Fund (SRF) to provide a limited number of grants (up to $10,000) to small businesses with up to 10 employees. Small businesses owners can apply for a grant HERE.
Inslee also noted that the Washington State Department of Commerce is working to provide business resilience assistance. The Department is working with partners like Spokane's Inland Northwest Business Alliance, the Tacoma Urban League and the Seattle Chinatwon International District to provide that assistance.
The Small Business Administration is also working with local banks across Washington to provide forgivable loans to business owners. Inslee said that these loans are in high demand, but Washington business owners need to keep applying so federal dollars aren't left on the table.
