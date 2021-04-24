OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee announced Saturday the re-authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use in Washington.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Group has concluded that the vaccine is safe and effective and the benefits outweigh the potential risks.
“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them. If you have questions or concerns, consult a provider to help answer questions you have.”
Information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be found on the Washington Department of Health's website.