As the number of COVID-19 cases in Washington state continues to rise, Governor Jay Inslee said officials are considering mandatory measures for social distancing.
The Seattle Times reports that while Inslee didn't give many details about the actions being considered, on Sunday, March 8, he did say that "social activities" could be curtailed.
Inslee also joined state Department of Health officials, local health officials, mayors and others on Sunday to discuss possibilities. However, officials aren't yet ready to share information on options.
As of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, the Washington State Department of Health is reporting a total of 136 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 18 deaths. Of that total, King County is currently reporting 83 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.
Further details about the distribution of cases throughout the state, the ages of the confirmed patients and other information is available on the Department of Health's website HERE.
