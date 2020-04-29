OLYMPIA - Health care providers may be able to perform some elective procedures, depending on their interpretation of Governor Jay Inslee’s new guidance on Wednesday.
Inslee’s initial guidance/order, which was announced on March 19, still remains in effect until May 18, 2020. The original order included exceptions, like “doctors can perform an elective surgery if delaying the surgery would cause harm to the patient within the next three months.”
“Harm” was never specifically defined, and after Wednesday, the definition will be left up to physicians.
“The governor leaves assessment of harm up to the individual clinician,” the new guidance says, saying providers should consider how a patient’s illness or injury is causing pain and dysfunction in daily life, according to The Seattle Times.
The change comes a day after the Washington State Medical Association called on Inslee to clarify where and when care could be delivered.
"Since the imposition of the order, we've heard numerous stories from physicians who describe situations where their patients with chronic health conditions are at home, in pain, and unable to schedule necessary procedures while their conditions worsen," said William K. Hirota, MD, president of the WSMA. "Patients need assurances that they can, and should, access necessary health care, and physicians need assurance their clinical decisions won't lead to criminal penalties."
Ken Piller, a Spokane resident, has been waiting to have back surgery for about a month. It was originally scheduled for March 30.
"About a week, eight days before the surgery, they called me in because of the coronavirus had to cancel it,” Piller said.
"I'm in pain just about 24/7,” he said. "I can't stand for more than five minutes."
Shortly after Inslee’s announcement, Piller said he got a call from his surgeon, who set up an appointment with him for next Wednesday to discuss his surgery moving forward. Piller was optimistic about getting his procedure done soon.
