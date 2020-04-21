Washington's fight with COVID-19 isn't over yet, according to Governor Jay Inslee.
During an address on Tuesday, April 21, Inslee said that while data suggests the virus is likely on the decline in Washington, it is also likely that not all of his restrictions will be lifted after the current deadline for his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order on May 4. Instead, Inslee said, some industries may be able to resume with modifications.
Inslee noted that some elected surgeries may be able to resume, more outdoor recreation may once again become available and he is working on a plan for the construction industry to return with restrictions. However, the Governor did not outline any specific details for those industries in his Tuesday address.
Inslee added that while current projections of coronavirus spread in the state are encouraging, it is not yet time to do away with all restrictions. He outlined that the state's recovery will be guided by three principals:
- Protect the health of Washingtonians first
- Get people back to work - safely
- Support our community through the recovery
Before measures are adjusted, Inslee said that the state has to be able to test widely, isolate quickly, identify contacts and quarantine contacts. Currently, Inslee said, a lack of supplies is keeping everyone from being tested and more help and resources are needed from the federal government.
"Coronavirus will remain a threat to Washingtonians until we have a vaccine," Inslee said in a tweet following the address.
Businesses will be given guidelines on reopening safely as the process continues but things like teleworking, screening, physical distancing, rigorous cleaning and reopening in phases will continue for Washington businesses.
Inslee also noted that he will be appointing three leadership groups to advise his office on: public health/health care systems, safe work and economic recovery and social supports for those most vulnerable and those affected by coronavirus.
"Though it comes with tremendous suffering, Washingtonians are doing truly amazing things on the path to recovery," Inslee said.
