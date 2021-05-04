SPOKANE, Wash. - All Washington counties will stay in their current phases for the next two weeks.
Governor Jay Inslee announced Tuesday a two-week pause to the Healthy Washington reopening plan. Inslee said counties will not be evaluated until the end of the two-week period.
Coming at a time when Spokane County and neighboring counties are well above the requirements for staying in Phase 3, the pause gives our communities and businesses some breathing room.
Inslee said the current vaccination rates in Washington points to the potential for a more substantial reopening during the summer.
Although a fourth wave of COVID-19 has been spreading through the state, numbers appear to be at a plateau and hospitals seem to be capable of handling the increase in cases, according to Inslee.
Inslee remarked that all Washington health officers will still retain the ability to roll back communities as impose restrictions they feel are necessary.